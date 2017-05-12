President condemns attack on Maulana Ghafoor Haideri’s motorcade

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday condemned the attack on the motorcade of Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Mastung.

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast. He prayed for early recovery of the deputy chairman of Senate, a statement from the President House said.

The president directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible medical care to the injured.

He said all measures would be taken to get rid of the country from scourge of terrorism and to ensure peace and security for the people.