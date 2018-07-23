President concerned over reports about Nawaz’s health

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday expressed concern over news reports about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and directed caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk to ensure provision of all available medical facilities to him.

According to a statement from the President House, he took notice of the news reports of health issues of the former prime minister, who is in the Adiyala Jail and undergoing a 10-year imprisonment sentence in the Avenfield property reference.

President Mamnoon phoned the caretaker prime minister and directed him to ensure provision of all available medical facilities to the former prime minister.