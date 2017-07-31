President concerned over increasing cases of tuberculosis in country

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Monday expressed concern over the increasing number of cases
of tuberculosis in Pakistan and called for sustained and
concerted efforts to eradicate such fatal diseases from the
country.
The president said this while talking to CEO Indus
Health Network Dr. Abdul Bari who called on him at the Aiwan-
e-Sadr here.
Dr. Bari apprised the president that Pakistan was ranked
fifth in the world in terms of number of TB patients.
He said that there were around 300,000 patients of
tuberculosis in Pakistan and 10,000 new TB cases were being
reported every year.
He informed the president that his organization was
going to launch Zero TB Campaign during current month from
Karachi.
President Mamnoon underlined that in a developing
country like Pakistan, apart from government, social sector
has to play a major role in the provision of state of the art
healthcare facilities to the masses.
He added that organisations like Indus Health Network
were rendering commendable services in this regard. He also
assured Dr. Abdul Bari of his continuous support and
patronage.
The president called for partnership and collaboration
between government, international organizations, non-
governmental organizations, community based organizations and
all other stakeholders to join hands in the fight against
fatal diseases like tuberculosis.
He also expressed the confidence that with our renewed
commitment and collective efforts, TB would cease to be a
major public health hazard in near future.