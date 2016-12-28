President commends role of ISI in fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Wednesday commended the role of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) in

fight against terrorism and extremism and said the premier

intelligence agency had rendered supreme sacrifices for the defence

of the motherland.

According to President House statement issued here said, “The President expressed optimism that ISI would come up to the expectations of the nation by defeating nefarious designs of the enemies against Pakistan,” the President said in a meeting with the newly-appointed Director General ISI, Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President felicitated Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar on his

appointment as DG ISI and expressed the hope that he would

effectively discharge his new responsibilities in the light of his

professional acumen and vast experience.