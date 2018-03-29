President commends performance of federal ombudsman

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said facilitating in solutions of the problems of masses was like a religious service, which helped in creating peace and stability in the society and the performance of federal ombudsman in this regard was highly commendable.

He was talking to Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Secretary, Federal Ombudsman Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry, Senior Advisor Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and senior officials were also present.

The federal ombudsman also presented Annual Report-2017 to the resident.

The president said the combination of administrative and judicial officers in Federal Ombudsman office could produce better results.

He said the strategy of federal ombudsman was commendable in that regard.

The president also expressed his pleasure that the government was working towards resolution of the issues of public at the institutional level.

It had led to the speedy resolution of problems faced by the people and the numbers of complaints had also reduced, he said.