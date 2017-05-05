President calls for reviving JMC between Pakistan, Mexico

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Friday called for reviving the Joint Ministerial Commission
between Pakistan and Mexico to further bilateral cooperation
between the two countries.
The President was talking to Ambassador-designate of
Pakistan to Mexico Tasawar Khan who called on him at the
Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The President stated that Pakistan was an agricultural
country and there was a need to enhance the trade of fruits
and other commodities including rice with Mexico, so that
exports could be increased.
He said that increase in trade would not only boost
links between the two countries but also improve country’s
foreign exchange reserves.
The President emphasized that preference should be
given to exchange of diplomatic, educational, cultural
and trade delegations between the two countries.
President Mamnoon called for taking full benefit
from big economy of Mexico by focussing on increasing
trade relations between the two countries.
The President congratulated the Ambassador-designate on
assuming new assignment and hoped that he would utilize all
his capabilities to promote positive image of Pakistan in
Mexico.
He further advised the Ambassador-designate to convince
the Mexican investors to invest in Pakistan as it was one of
the best countries for investment.