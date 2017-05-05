President calls for reviving JMC between Pakistan, Mexico

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Friday called for reviving the Joint Ministerial Commission

between Pakistan and Mexico to further bilateral cooperation

between the two countries.

The President was talking to Ambassador-designate of

Pakistan to Mexico Tasawar Khan who called on him at the

Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President stated that Pakistan was an agricultural

country and there was a need to enhance the trade of fruits

and other commodities including rice with Mexico, so that

exports could be increased.

He said that increase in trade would not only boost

links between the two countries but also improve country’s

foreign exchange reserves.

The President emphasized that preference should be

given to exchange of diplomatic, educational, cultural

and trade delegations between the two countries.

President Mamnoon called for taking full benefit

from big economy of Mexico by focussing on increasing

trade relations between the two countries.

The President congratulated the Ambassador-designate on

assuming new assignment and hoped that he would utilize all

his capabilities to promote positive image of Pakistan in

Mexico.

He further advised the Ambassador-designate to convince

the Mexican investors to invest in Pakistan as it was one of

the best countries for investment.