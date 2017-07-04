President calls for expeditious tax refunds to small industries

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said that the process of tax refunds to small industries should be expedited and they be provided all necessary facilities to further strengthen the country’s economy.

The President was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Electric Fan

Manufacturers Association, headed by its Chairman Nabeel Ahmed Ilyas, which

called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President appreciated that Pakistani fan industry was manufacturing energy efficient fans which was of great significance in the context of current energy situation.

There is a need to enhance coordination between the fan industry and

relevant ministries to further promote this trend so that issues of the

industry could be resolved.

The President stated that small industrialists could manufacture better products through proper usage of government concessions and exemptions.

President Mamnoon Hussain assured the delegation of his full support to resolve the issues of fan manufacturing industry. He directed the Ministry of industry & Production to take prompt measures to solve the problems of fan industry adding that in this regard cooperation of Ministry of Finance should also be sought.