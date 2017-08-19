President attends state funeral ceremony of late Dr Ruth Pfau

KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday attended the burial ceremony of late Dr Ruth Pfau, a German-Pakistani doctor who dedicated her life to help leprosy patients in Pakistan.

Also known as Mother Teresa of Pakistan, late Dr Ruth breathed her last on August 10 and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan had announced a state funeral for the great lady.

The president arrived at the Christian Cemetery here to attend the state funeral ceremony and laid a wreath at her grave.

President Mamnoon Hussain said late Dr Ruth set a great example of services to the humanity and resolved that her tradition would be kept alive.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Suhail Aman also attended the funeral ceremony.