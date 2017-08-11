President assures to purge national curriculum of hate material

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Friday assured a gathering of religious leaders from various

faiths that the incumbent government would purge the education

curriculum of hate material, if there is any, to promote

interfaith harmony in the society.

Addressing a dinner reception hosted by Ministry of

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for representatives

of different faiths in connection with the National Minorities

Day annually observed on August 11, he said the government was

currently revisiting the curriculum, so the issue could be

addressed, if it is accurately pointed out.

He was of the view that he had never been in the know of

any such material. There could be any such unwanted material

in the curriculum of any particular educational institution;

however it should be pointed out to rid of it.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Religious

Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen.

Abdul Qadir Baloch, State Minister for Religious Affairs Pir

Aminul Hasnaat, Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George,

parliamentarians and diplomats.

President Mamnoon said that all possible measures would

be taken to promote religious harmony in the country and it

was the responsibility of the entire nation to work for the

stability and supremacy of our country by keeping all the

differences aside.

The president said that the basis of religious tolerance

in Pakistan was not only based on the provisions provided in

the constitution and laws but our cultural traditions and

religious teachings also provide its foundation.

He emphasized that the values of brotherhood and equal

treatment to all citizens of the country were embedded in our

minds.

He underscored that this feeling was part of our

temperament, education and training and added that this

passion will lead Pakistan towards its real destination and

development.

The president noted some untoward incidents affecting

the religious harmony was perpetrated by a handful of elements

which was neither supported by the people of Pakistan nor the

law of this land and beliefs.

He also said that sometimes materialistic interests were

behind incidents against minorities adding that the government

would leave no stone unturned to crush these elements.

The president stated that minorities had always played

a proactive role for the development and progress of the

motherland and their sacrifices in the defence of the country

were less than none.

He lauded the bravery and valor displayed by the non-

Muslim military officers and soldiers during wars with enemies

and said that it would be mentioned in golden letters in

history.

Similarly, he added that the services of our non-Muslim

brothers and sisters in the fields of medicine and education

are remarkable for which the nation was grateful to them.

The president further said that the Minorities Day

should not only be celebrated as a tradition but as a national

duty to promote brotherhood and fraternity in the country in

accordance with the teachings of the Father of the Nation

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He also highlighted that the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam

regarding the minorities are basis of our national policy.

He also stated that the Constitution of Pakistan

guaranteed complete religious and cultural freedom and

protection of the rights of the minorities and they were also

fully involved in affairs of the state.

He pointed out that in order to fulfill these

constitutional requirements the government was constantly

engaged to ensure satisfaction and protection of non-Muslim

communities so that no citizen of the country could complain

of discriminatory treatment.

In his address, Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said as

suggested by PML-N MNA Ramesh Kumar, the replacement of word

`minorities’ with `non-Muslim citizens’ would require

legislative amendment.

He also lighted the steps being taken by his ministry

for welfare of religious minorities.

Representatives of various religious communities also

addressed the ceremony.

The ceremony also marked an impressive singing of

national songs by the girls from different educational

institutions which was also highly lauded by the president.