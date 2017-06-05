President asks world community to take notice of HR violations in IOK; calls upon India for dialogue

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Monday urged the international community to take notice of

gross human rights’ violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and

called upon India to resolve all outstanding issues including

Kashmir through dialogue.

Addressing an Iftar dinner he hosted in honor of

Islamabad-based diplomatic corps at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the

president said that the world was faced with an extraordinary

situation owing to wars, religious, racial and linguistic

prejudices as well as a sense of superiority.

The Iftar reception was also attended by Chairman Senate

Raza Rabbani, Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq,

federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Professor Ahsan Iqbal,

Sardar Yousuf, Khurram Dastgir, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sartaj

Aziz, Anusha Rehman and Pir Amin-ul-Hasnaat.

Earlier, accompanied by Chairman Senate, the president

received the guests at the Aiwan-e-Sadr before Iftar.

He viewed that the complex problems in the world had

further widened the divide between different societies and

nations.

He stated that different regions in the world were

confronted by terrorism posing a threat to the endeavors of

the moderate forces for world peace.

President Mamnoon emphasized that the intricate issues

of modern society could be resolved through exploiting the

commonalities of human values and universal teachings of

religion and the spiritual power of fasting.

He said that terrorism had inflicted huge losses to the

world and during anti-terror war, thousands of Pakistan’s

civilians and soldiers had sacrificed their lives and

properties.

However, the president was proud to note that like any

other country, Pakistan bravely fought this war and took

difficult decisions despite limited resources.

He said that consequent to all these efforts, the

terrorists were now on retreat with improving law and order

and Pakistan’s economic getting stable.

He said the secret to this success was the political

resolve of the nation, unity and courageous decision to

undertake military action, what the president believed was an

example for the world.

President Mamnoon Hussain said in this modern era, it

was impossible for some societies to reap the benefits of

development and prosperity at a time when their neighbors were

confronted by terrorism.

Therefore, he said it was necessary to work for the

betterment and welfare of the humanity by joining hands for a

greater goal of peace, security and development of the

neighboring countries. The cooperation among the international

community was a must to achieve these objectives, he remarked.

President Mamnoon told the diplomatic community that

being a pluralistic society, Pakistan was home to the people

of different ethnicities, cultures, faiths and religions with

all of them enjoying equal rights under the constitution as

had been guaranteed by Founder of the Nation, Quaid e Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He underlined that fasting was a universal concept and

a religious obligation which brought the people of different

religions together based on commonalities.

He believed that fasting created feelings of discipline,

courage to face hardships, self-sacrifice, fortitude, patience

and humility. He said that fasting was an act of worship

wherein people stand equal without any discrimination and

these feelings bring the mankind to one platform for noble

cause of serving humanity.

He also prayed that by the blessings of the holy month

of Ramazan, the world becomes a cradle of peace and security.