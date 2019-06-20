ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that efforts must be made for the provision of Spectrum Emergency Care provided at all level of society to make it at par with international standards to avoid harm and probable mortality.

The President said this while talking to a delegation of Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), UK, led by Dean RCEM, Dr. Jason Long, who called on him.

While appreciating RCEM’s partnership with Pakistani Medical Universities, the President felicitated RCEM for having organized the first collaborative International Conference on Emergency Medicine in October 2017. In this regard, he expressed gratification that RCEM was launching one-year training programme in Emergency Medicine in Rawalpindi Medical University.