President arrives Peshawar

PESHAWAR Dec 30 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain here Friday arrived on a brief visit in connection with celebration of 140th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was received by Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and other senior leadership of PML-N upon arrival to Peshawar.

The leaders of PML-N KPK Chapter, politicians, lawmakers, students, academicians and officials were present on the occasion.

The President highlighted different aspects of the life of Founder of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Islamia College Peshawar and the heroic role played by people of KPK and leaders of PML during Pakistan Movement.