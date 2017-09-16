President arrives in Ashgabat on 3-day official visit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Sept 16 (APP): President Mamnoon

Hussain arrived here Saturday on a three-day official visit to

attend the opening ceremony of 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts

Games (AIMAG).

The President, accompanied by First Lady Begum Mehmooda

Mamnoon Hussain, was received by Turkeminstan’s Deputy Prime

Minister Dadebay Amangeldiyev, here at the Ashgabat

International Airport. Minister of State for Petroleum Jam

Kamal was also part of the President’s entourage.

A young Turkmen boy and a girl, clad in sports gear,

presented bouquets to President and the First Lady and also

served them a bread loaf as a traditional welcome gesture.

Earlier, Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan Murad

Ashraf Jamal told APP that President Mamnoon Hussain’s visit

was significant as a source of encouragement for the 130-

member sports contingent from Pakistan which was participating

in different categories including Wrestling, Taekwondo,

Athletics, Weight-lifting, Tennis, Swimming, Kick-boxing

and Ju-jitsu, Belt-Wrestling and Billiards.

He mentioned that the participation of a 13-year-old

Pakistani swimmer Jahan Ara Nabi, the youngest amongst the

5,500 athletes from 62 countries at the AIMAG, was a moment

of pride for the country.

He said the relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan

were important in view of the region’s strategic position,

politics and economics.

He said there existed immense scope for collaboration

with Turkmenistan in projects related to Turkmenistan-

Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and

connectivity links including rail, road and fibre optic

network.

The Ambassador said the Turkmen side in the Joint

Government Commission’s meeting held last month, showed

interest to resume air links with Pakistan under the

Agreement which previously remained effective from year

1993 to 2000.

He said the Civil Aviation Authorities of the two

countries would meet in near future to settle the

modalities of resumption of flights.