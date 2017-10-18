President arrives Bannu to address convocation of University of Science and Technology

BANNU, Oct 18 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain here Wednesday arrived to address the second convocation of University of Science and Technology Bannu (USTB) and will inaugurate three mega projects for promotion of quality education and research in the southern districts of KP.

Upon arrival, the President was received by Federal Minister for Housing, Akram Khan Durrani, Vice Chancellor

USTB, Commissioner and DIG Bannu besides other senior officials at the helipad.

The President was accompanied by Governor KP Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.

The President will confers degrees and medal among students and position holders of the University.

The President will inaugurate three mega projects including Women University of Science and Technology, Students Startup Business Centre of University of Science and Technology and Human Resource Development Centre.

The University of Science and Technology ,Bannu ,was a public sector university which was established in 2005 for

imparting quality education and promoting research in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There was great enthusiasm that was being witnessed among teachers and students on occasion of arrival of President as the

university was decorated with welcome banners and posters of the President.