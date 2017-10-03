President approves appointment of Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi as new CNS

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday approved the appointment of Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, HI(M) as the new Chief of Naval Staff.

The incumbent Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, NI(M) will be completing his tenure on October 6.

The appointment has been made on the advice of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on a summary initiated by the Ministry of Defence.

The summary was initiated in terms of Article 243(4)(c) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, read with the entry at S. No. 12A of Schedule V-B to Rule 15-A(1) of the Rules of Business 1973, a statement from the PM Media Office said.

Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, HI(M) Chief of the Naval Staff designate, will stand promoted to the rank of Admiral from the date he assumes charge of his office.