President appreciates socio-economic work, services of Aga Khan Development Network

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday

appreciated the socio-economic work and services rendered by the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Aga Khan Foundation and Aga Khan Health services in Pakistan under the inspiring and dynamic leadership of Aga Khan.

President Mamnoon Hussain was talking to Hafiz Sherali, President Aga

Khan Council for Pakistan here at Aiwan-e-Sadr. During the meeting, Hafiz Sherali handed over a letter of felicitation from His Highness the Aga Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Day to the President.

The President noted that continued engagement of AKDN in Pakistan

especially the northern areas was making a visible difference in the lives of people and infrastructure in the country.

The President also appreciated the role of Aga Khan’s grandfather, Sir

Sultan Shah Aga Khan in the Pakistan Movement in his capacity as the first

President of the All India Muslim League.

Hafiz Sherali apprised the President of the current projects being

undertaken in Pakistan in various sectors with special reference to the

establishment of School of High Excellence in Islamabad. He also briefed

the President about the special projects which would be undertaken on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of the Aga Khan on 11th July, 2017.

President Mamnoon Hussain extended an invitation to His Highness the

Aga Khan to visit Pakistan during his Diamond Jubilee celebrations.