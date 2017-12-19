President appreciates performance of all institutions in maintaning peace in Sindh

KARACHI, Dec 19 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said that all institutions including police had played vital

role in establishing peace in Sindh and urged all segments of the society to play their role to maintain it.

The President was talking to Inspector General of Police Sindh A.D. Khawaja, who called on him here at

the State Guest House .

The President said that restoration of confidence of police officers and Jawans was a must to make performance

of police more effective and added that the government would play its role in that regard.

The President directed that police should make their behavior better with the people to get their confidence,

so that the common man did not hesitate to go to the police stations for resolution of their problems.

I.G.Sindh briefed the President about law and order in Sindh and Karachi.

Appreciating performance of police ,the President directed for bringing more improvement on this count.