President appeals nation to offer special prayers for rain on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has made

an appeal to the nation to seek Allah Almighty’s blessings and hold country wide special prayers for rain on Monday.

The President asked the Ulema to lead the prayers across the length and breadth of the country and pray to the Almighty for a rain of blessings, so as to end the drought.

President Mamnoon Hussain would also join the nation on Monday after the Zuhr prayers for the Namaz e Istasqa prayers at the Aiwan e Sadr.

Lack of rain in the country has led to drop of water level in the reservoirs, underground water table and was having a serious impact on the health and agriculture sectors.