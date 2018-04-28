President announces setting up TV studio in Karachi University

KARACHI, Apr 28 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday announced setting up a TV studio in the Department of Mass Communication, Karachi University.

During a foundation laying ceremony of Seerat Chair, the president said the department did not have the facility of a TV studio and announced that Aiwan-e-Sadr would provide financial assistance to the university for the purpose, so that the students could get the latest educational and training facilities with the establishment of a TV studio.

He president urged the teachers and students to work hard in their respective disciplines so that high standards of journalism could be further strengthened which gained much significance in the present times, said a press release.

President Department of Mass Communication Dr Seemi Naghmana Tahir expressed her gratitude for the announcement of setting up a TV studio. It was their long standing demand and after its establishment, it would serve as quality training place for electronic media, she said.