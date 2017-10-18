President announces Rs5m for BINOR

BANNU, Oct 18 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain here Wednesday announced Rs 5 million for Bannu Institute of Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy (BINOR) in order to provide best medical treatment facilities to poor patients of southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The amount would be spent on treatment of poor patients besides improving infrastructure in the hospital.

In his address at 2nd convocation of University of Science and Technology Bannu here Wednesday, the President said the government was well aware of the problems of cancer patients and this amount would help provide the needed financial relief to them.

Appreciating the management and doctors of the hospital, the President said special focus should be made on awareness against cancer diseases besides its early diagnoses and treatment of patients.

The President assured every possible help and assistance to BINOR.