President Alvi urges youth to get prepared for 4th industrial revolution

KARACHI, Jan 20 (APP):President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi has urged the local youth to get itself well prepared for the 4th industrial revolution that is fast taking the world by storm and would be the key to virtual existence.

Addressing an estimated number of 5000 candidates appearing for

entrance to the Presidential Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and

Computing here on Sunday, he said each and every nation/country has to

be part of the game that has begun in form of artificial intelligence,

data computing and information technology.