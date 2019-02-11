President Alvi emphasizes need to strengthen CPLC

KARACHI, Feb 11 (APP):President Arif Alvi here on Monday suggested need to strengthen and turn Citizen – Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) functional in accordance to its actual spirit.

During his visit to CPLC office, located on the premises of Sindh Governor House, he said the project conceived and initiated by a group of upright citizens of the country needed to retain its spirit.

Taking exception that CPLC established in early 1990s has no more

than seven of its offices in the province, he also sought expansion in

its network in all 29 districts of Sindh.

“We actually need a CPLC network across the country to help

bridge lack of confidence between citizens and police,” said President

Alvi reiterating need to facilitate people exposed to crimes.

Accompanied by Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, he on the

occasion was also given an extensive briefing about the public

facility with a request to use his good offices in getting raised its

current grant from Rs.15 million to Rs.25 million.

CPLC Chief, Muhammad Zubair Habib said the case for the same has

already been forwarded to the provincial government.

The president was apprised about the coordination between CPLC

and FIA that has significantly reduced crime ratio in the metropolis

in particular context of snatching of cell phones / vehicles along

with incidence of child abduction.

It was mentioned that steps were being taken to further

streamline this coordination and counter cyber crimes fast growing

across the country.

CPLC chief also discussed in detail the ongoing Neighborhood Care

project and that of identifying unclaimed bodies through thumb impression.