President Alvi calls for indigenous research in food, medicine and plants

KARACHI, Nov 04 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi said on Sunday there was a dire need for indigenous research in the fields of

food, medicine plants that could alter the entire scenario in favour of the mankind.

While inaugurating the 2nd International Symposium on Natural Products for the Future at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi, the President said,

“Holistic research may also be done in water conservation techniques in farming.”

President Alvi said exorbitant cost of medication incurred on treatment of fatal diseases can only be scaled down by research, adding necessary steps must be initiated in this field. “Naya Pakistan is

not about specific personages but it is all about everyone and the government is dedicated on its mission of welfare for everyone,” he added.

The President expressed his deep concerns over the reported malnutrition and stunting of children. He said education pyramid would be made the base of entire structure that would naturally enhance the capacity of human resource.

He lauded the enrollment of 200 foreign students in a single department of the University of Karachi, saying it speaks volume of excellence of the department and faculty in the era of cutting-edge technology.

“Pakistan will appear in the map of research-leading countries in the world soon,” the President said, as he expressed satisfaction over the performance of ICCBS Karachi.

President Alvi appreciated the services and contributions of Hussain Ibrahim Jamal and Nadia Panjwani for the ICCBS. He added the issue of paucity of funds to universities would be resolved at the earliest.

He acknowledged the remarkable works of scientists and doctors.

The symposium was also attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and former chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman.