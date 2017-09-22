President AJK welcomes PM’s bold stance on Kashmir issue

NEW YORK, Sep. 22 (APP): President Azad Jammu and
Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has warmly welcomed the address
of Pakistan Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the 72nd
annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
and declared it as the genuine narrative and aspirations of
the people of Jammu and Kashmir
In his maiden address at the UNGA, Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi highlighted the Kashmir issue in a dynamic and
resolute manner. The majority of his speech was related to the
Indian Government’s aggression in Occupied Kashmir.
President Masood Khan said that the people of Jammu and
Kashmir were grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for
his bold stance on the Kashmir issue.
Apart from this, Prime Minister Abbasi brought up the
Kashmir issue with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General and
requested that the UN send a special envoy to Kashmir in order
to monitor the actual situation on ground.
The Prime Minister firmly asserted that the Security
Council’s Resolutions on Kashmir may be implemented in a
just and impartial manner.
President Azad Jammu and Kashmir made these remarks
while talking to Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community in
Brooklyn on Thursday. A large number of Kashmiri diaspora from
New Jersey and other states also participated in the reception
ceremony.
President Azad Kashmir said that attaining freedom was
no easy task for the people of any nation or region. He said
that in 1947, thousands of Muslims from Azad Kashmir and
Gilgit-Baltistan sacrificed their lives for the liberation of
this territory.
People of the Occupied Kashmir have been sacrificing
their precious lives for the past 70 years, he said. Despite,
the intimidating presence of 700,000 Indian troops in Occupied
Kashmir, the struggle for freedom can be crushed and till this
day, the spirit of the people of Kashmir remains at its
highest.
The AJK President said that Pakistan has actively pursued
the Kashmir issue at every international forum which has
become a matter of despair for the Indian Government.
He said, “Our diplomatic efforts shall continue for the
resolution of the Kashmir issue. The OIC Contact Group on
Kashmir has passed numerous resolutions in this regard and
we are hopeful that a positive diplomatic outcome will soon
be achieved.”
He said that a new era of development in Azad Kashmir
has been initiated. Development work on all roads connecting
various districts of AJK to Pakistan, was in progress, which
shall soon be completed.
Within the coming year, the road connecting Rawalakot to
Rawalpindi shall be completed according to the highest
technical standards.
Other major projects under the CPEC, he said, would
connect Mansehra to Muzaffarabad, Kohala, Azad Pattan and
Holarr through an Expressway; which would lead towards Mirpur
and Mangla, ultimately connecting all three Divisions of
AJK.
From 2025, 7000 to 8000 megawatts of electricity will be
generated locally in AJK, he said and added currently, work on
Karot and Kohala Hydro Power Projects were in progress.
He said that the current AJK Government has given
special attention to help improve and enhance the education
standards in AJK. In his regard, the selection of teachers and
lecturers have been initiated on strict merit basis.
Sardar Sarwar Khan, Colonel (R) Maqbool Malik, Hurriyat
Leader Ishtiaq Hameed, Muhammad Taj Khan, Raja Habib Khan,
Sardar Asif Hafeez, Amnah Habib, Naseem Gilgiti, Sardar Hamid
Khan, Sardar Ashfaq Khan, Sardar Nisar, Sardar Ali Anwar Khan,
also addressed the gathering.
