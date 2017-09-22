President AJK welcomes PM’s bold stance on Kashmir issue

NEW YORK, Sep. 22 (APP): President Azad Jammu and

Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has warmly welcomed the address

of Pakistan Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the 72nd

annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

and declared it as the genuine narrative and aspirations of

the people of Jammu and Kashmir

In his maiden address at the UNGA, Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi highlighted the Kashmir issue in a dynamic and

resolute manner. The majority of his speech was related to the

Indian Government’s aggression in Occupied Kashmir.

President Masood Khan said that the people of Jammu and

Kashmir were grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for

his bold stance on the Kashmir issue.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Abbasi brought up the

Kashmir issue with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General and

requested that the UN send a special envoy to Kashmir in order

to monitor the actual situation on ground.

The Prime Minister firmly asserted that the Security

Council’s Resolutions on Kashmir may be implemented in a

just and impartial manner.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir made these remarks

while talking to Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community in

Brooklyn on Thursday. A large number of Kashmiri diaspora from

New Jersey and other states also participated in the reception

ceremony.

President Azad Kashmir said that attaining freedom was

no easy task for the people of any nation or region. He said

that in 1947, thousands of Muslims from Azad Kashmir and

Gilgit-Baltistan sacrificed their lives for the liberation of

this territory.

People of the Occupied Kashmir have been sacrificing

their precious lives for the past 70 years, he said. Despite,

the intimidating presence of 700,000 Indian troops in Occupied

Kashmir, the struggle for freedom can be crushed and till this

day, the spirit of the people of Kashmir remains at its

highest.

The AJK President said that Pakistan has actively pursued

the Kashmir issue at every international forum which has

become a matter of despair for the Indian Government.

He said, “Our diplomatic efforts shall continue for the

resolution of the Kashmir issue. The OIC Contact Group on

Kashmir has passed numerous resolutions in this regard and

we are hopeful that a positive diplomatic outcome will soon

be achieved.”

He said that a new era of development in Azad Kashmir

has been initiated. Development work on all roads connecting

various districts of AJK to Pakistan, was in progress, which

shall soon be completed.

Within the coming year, the road connecting Rawalakot to

Rawalpindi shall be completed according to the highest

technical standards.

Other major projects under the CPEC, he said, would

connect Mansehra to Muzaffarabad, Kohala, Azad Pattan and

Holarr through an Expressway; which would lead towards Mirpur

and Mangla, ultimately connecting all three Divisions of

AJK.

From 2025, 7000 to 8000 megawatts of electricity will be

generated locally in AJK, he said and added currently, work on

Karot and Kohala Hydro Power Projects were in progress.

He said that the current AJK Government has given

special attention to help improve and enhance the education

standards in AJK. In his regard, the selection of teachers and

lecturers have been initiated on strict merit basis.

Sardar Sarwar Khan, Colonel (R) Maqbool Malik, Hurriyat

Leader Ishtiaq Hameed, Muhammad Taj Khan, Raja Habib Khan,

Sardar Asif Hafeez, Amnah Habib, Naseem Gilgiti, Sardar Hamid

Khan, Sardar Ashfaq Khan, Sardar Nisar, Sardar Ali Anwar Khan,

also addressed the gathering.