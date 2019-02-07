President advises media against reflecting personal liking, disliking

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that personal liking and disliking was natural but media should not allow it to reflect in journalism to show responsibility while enjoying freedom.

In a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers and Editors Forum (APNEF) and Pakistan Journalist Forum (PJF), the president said independent media was a valuable component of developed societies, said a President Hoouse statement.