President administers oath of office to Miftah Ismail as Federal Minister for finance

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday administered the oath of office to Miftah Ismail as a federal minister for finance, revenue and economic affairs, a statement from the President House said.

The event held here at the President House was attended by members of the federal cabinet , party workers and senior officials.

Miftah Ismail was serving as the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs. He will be presenting the PML-N’s sixth and last federal budget for the financial year 2018-19 in the parliament this evening.