President administers oath to Barrister Usman as federal minister

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday administered oath to Barrister Usman Ibrahim as federal minister, a statement from the President House said.
He was earlier serving as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Human Rights.
The event here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by Parliamentarians and senior officers.

