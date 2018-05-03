ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday administered oath to Barrister Usman Ibrahim as federal minister, a statement from the President House said.
He was earlier serving as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Human Rights.
The event here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by Parliamentarians and senior officers.
President administers oath to Barrister Usman as federal minister
ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday administered oath to Barrister Usman Ibrahim as federal minister, a statement from the President House said.