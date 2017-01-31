President Abbas shows keen interest in Quaid’s personal possessions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday
showed personal possessions of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam
Muhammad Ali Jinnah to President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud
Abbas, who evinced keen interest in them.
These possessions included a personal diary having record of
domestic expenditures of the Founder of the Nation and other
personal items, said a press release.
Before the state banquet, President Mamnoon Hussain also
briefed the visiting dignitary about the personal belongings of
the Quaid-i-Azam.
The Palestinian President also viewed a memorable portrayal of
the Quaid-i-Azam with Grand Mufti Syed Amin-ul-Hussaini and extracts
of Allama Iqbal’s poetry on Palestine.
President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation also showed keen
interest in a model of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, which was presented by
late Yasir Arafat during his visit to Pakistan.
Appreciating the collection of personal belongings of
the Quaid-i-Azam, President Mahmoud Abbas said the Quaid-i-Azam
and Allama Iqbal were great leaders.
