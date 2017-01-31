President Abbas shows keen interest in Quaid’s personal possessions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday

showed personal possessions of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah to President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud

Abbas, who evinced keen interest in them.

These possessions included a personal diary having record of

domestic expenditures of the Founder of the Nation and other

personal items, said a press release.

Before the state banquet, President Mamnoon Hussain also

briefed the visiting dignitary about the personal belongings of

the Quaid-i-Azam.

The Palestinian President also viewed a memorable portrayal of

the Quaid-i-Azam with Grand Mufti Syed Amin-ul-Hussaini and extracts

of Allama Iqbal’s poetry on Palestine.

President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation also showed keen

interest in a model of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, which was presented by

late Yasir Arafat during his visit to Pakistan.

Appreciating the collection of personal belongings of

the Quaid-i-Azam, President Mahmoud Abbas said the Quaid-i-Azam

and Allama Iqbal were great leaders.