Prepare players for pitches in England: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir has said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must prepare green-shirts according to pitches in England where the 2019 World Cup will be held.

Talking to APP, Qadir, who was also former PCB chief selector, said it is time to start preparing for the World Cup as to form a formidable outfit for the mega event.

“I think the Tri Nation series between Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Australia did not benefit Pakistan much as Zimbabwe is a low ranked team whereas Australia had played a young team in the series which is inexperienced as compared to Pakistan,” he said.

Qadir, who appeared in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1977 and 1993, said Pakistan need to play against tough teams in order to improve their skills for next year’s World Cup.

“PCB gets all the praise when Pakistan team wins against low ranked teams but this won’t help the players’ performance,” he said.

Qadir, who captained the Pakistan cricket team in five Test matches during 1987–88 and 1988–89, said PCB must build an A team which can be a replacement for national team.

“If in case any of our players from the national team gets injured or hurt, then his replacement will be present in the A team,” he said and added PCB must also hunt for talent from all over the country and groom them for future.