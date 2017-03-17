Preparations to celebrate Pakistan Day in full swing

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): With the 70th Pakistan Day just a few
days away, elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate it with
great national zeal and patriotic spirit.
As the Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history
of Pakistan and to mark it in a befitting manner Armed Forces are
busy in rehearsals and drills to celebrate it in a spectacular way.
Preparations for 23rd March Parade are in full swing at
Shakarparian parade ground.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, special feature
of the parade this year will be participation of Peoples Liberation
Army (PLA) China’s Tri Services and Saudi Special Force’s
contingents and Turkish Jannisary Military band (Mehteran).
Amongst other dignitaries, Chief of South African National
Defence Force, General Solly Zacharia SHOKE will also witness the
parade.
It will be a closed holiday and the day will dawn with 31 gun
salute in the Federal Capital, while 21 gun salute in the provincial
capitals.
Special ‘dua’ ceremonies would be organised at the Mosques
after Fajar prayers, seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of
the country.
Armed forces troops and other departments can be seen busy in
rehearsals and making other administrative arrangements for the day,
to be held in dignified and respectful manner.
Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are
also taking keen interest in the rehearsal and visiting nearby areas
such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics
maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
Participating troops include foot columns of Pakistan Army,
Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid
Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services
Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Special
Service Group from three Services, mechanized columns of Armored
Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army
Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and Presidents Body Guard.
Chinese Army troops and Turkish Military Band will also be
participating in the parade.
Mechanized columns of various prestigious services of the
country would also be part of the day parade.
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has been releasing
special promos on daily basis for the celebrations of the Day in
befitting manner. “No force on earth can undo Pakistan” is the main
theme of the promo with core slogan “Pakistan Zindabad.”
The print and electronic mediums would respectively carry out
special supplements and programmes, highlighting the sacrifices of
the martyrs, who laid their precious lives in defence of the
motherland.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has
chalked out special security plans to ensure holding such a maga
even in a magnificent manner.
The Traffic police has also devised traffic plan for keeping the smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.
Certain routes would remain closed for the public transport
which would be offered alternative routes, keeping in view the
convenience of the genal public.
