Preparations to celebrate 70th Independence Day in full swing

NAWABSHAH, Aug. 12 (APP): The preparations to celebrate 70th Independence Day in District Shaheed Benazirabad have reached its peak and markets and streets of Nawabshah and other towns of the district are decorated with National Flags and fluttering buntings.

The main function of the Day would be at the lawn of Deputy

Commissioner Secretariat with the blowing of siren at 7-55 am. The Deputy Commissioner and other dignitaries would hoist National Flag and National song would be sung.

Police squads, Boy Scouts and Girls Guide squads would salute the

National Flag after recitation of Holy Quran and Naat Khawani and welcome address would be presented by Assistant Commissioner and Additional Commissioner.

Girl and boy students would present National songs, tableous while

competitions of National songs and speeches would also be held. The program would conclude with the address of Deputy Commissioner Nouman Siddique Latki.

Other celebrations of the day include holding of program by Traders

Alliance at Cloth Market where MPA Tariq Masood Arain, Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull, DIG Muhammad Iqbal Dara, Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi Unar, PPP District President Ali Akbar Jamali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nouman Siddique, SSP Tanweer Hussain Tunio and President District Chamber of Commerce Yaseen G. Memon would be distinguished guests.

During session awards would be distributed, musical program held and

Independence Day cake would be cut.