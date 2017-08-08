Preparations reviewed for Int’l calligraphy exhibition, seminar, artworkshop

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): National History and Literary

Heritage Division has finalized preparations for holding a

three-day international calligraphy exhibition, seminar and

art workshop from August 25.

Renowned International calligraphist from ten Muslim

countries including Pakistan will take part in the

exhibition.

The exhibition would start on August 25 and would

continue till August 28.

In this regard, a high level meeting was held here

at NH&LH Division, presided by Secretary National History

and Literary Heritage Division Engineer Aamir Hasan.

Secretary Climate Change Abo Akif attended the

meeting on special invitation.

The meeting reviewed the preparations in meeting

regarding international calligraphy exhibition.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Research

Center For Islamic History, Art and Culture in collaboration

with National History and Literary Heritage is organizing the

event with support of National Book Foundation, Pakistan Academy

of Letters, Allama Iqbal Open University and Higher Education

Commission of Pakistan.

The Secretary National History and Literary Heritage

Division said that International Calligraphy exhibition,

seminar and artworkshop would promote Islamic history, art

and culture, adding that international and local experts

would learn from each other in these events.

The meeting was also attended by Managing Director

NBF Dr.Inamul Haq Javed, Director General PAL Dr. Ashrad

Hameed and other senior officials of the division.