Preparations for Pakistan Day in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):With the 71th Pakistan Day just a few days away, elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate it with great national zeal and patriotic spirit.

A report aired by a private news channel , as the Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of Pakistan and to mark it in a befitting manner Armed Forces are busy in rehearsals and drills to celebrate it in a spectacular way. Preparations for 23rd March Parade are in full swing at Shakarparian parade ground.

Special ‘dua’ ceremonies would be organised at the Mosques after Fajar prayers, seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country. Armed forces troops and other departments can be seen busy in rehearsals and making other administrative arrangements for the day, to be held in dignified and respectful manner.

Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are also taking keen interest in the rehearsal and visiting nearby areas such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Participating troops include foot columns of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Special Service Group from three Services, mechanized columns of Armored Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and Presidents Body Guard.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has chalked out special security plans to ensure holding such a maga even in a magnificent manner.

The Traffic police has also devised traffic plan for keeping the smooth flow of traffic on the city roads. Certain routes would remain closed for the public transport which would be offered alternative routes, keeping in view the convenience of the genal public.

Guests are requested to bring their National Identity Cards (NADRA issued) with them. Armed Forces Personnel to be in possession of their Service Identity Cards.

Guests are requested not to bring mobile telephones,cameras, electronic car key chains, weapons, fire arms, ammunition, incendiary material, hand bags and eatables etc with them.