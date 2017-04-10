Preparations in full swing for holding Squash Premier League

LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP): Preparations are in full swing to hold the

country’s first-ever FMC Squash Premier League from April 17 here at the Punjab Squash Complex in a befitting manner.

“It is going to be a fantastic squash league which will open a new era in the game in terms of identifying new talent,” said president, Punjab

Squash Association, Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, while talking to APP on Monday.

He said that the seven-team league is a step forward to revive the game

at grass-roots level.

Each team consists of 7 players of different age groups including a

player of Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 , men senior player and a women player.

“Our efforts are focusing on infusing new blood in the game and we are

confident that this league will serve our objective,” said the PSA chief adding “With this league’s three sessions in coming years we will be able to develop a pool of players at early level.”

He said his ultimate objective is to make this league an international

event and with the participation of foreign players in the league in its future editions the local players will be learning a lot and will improve their game.

He expressed his gratitude to Farooq Shahid MD FMC to sponsor first

every squash league. He also thanked all 7 sponsors to promoting squash.

Following are the participating teams: Servis Stars: Anus Bukhari, Mir

Fayyaz, Ashab Irfan, Mohammad Ahsan, Shehzad Khan, Mohammad Irfan,

Noor-ul-Ain Ijaz. Zulfiqar (coach).

FMC Strikers: Abdullah Nadeem, Kaleem Uullah, Usman Allaudin, Malik

Moiz, Uzair Rasheed, Asim Khan and Tehrima Iqbal. Noor Ali (coach).

Trust Mavericks coach is Ahmad Amin while players include Mehmood

Mehboob, Abdullah Rasheed, Junaid Khan, Abubakar Khan, Salman Saleem, Amaad Farred and Zoya Khalid.

Diamond Paints Lions coach is Asim, and players are: Zuraiz Nadeem,

Azlan Khawar, Mustafa Asghar, Zoair Shahid, Abdul Qadir, Israr Ahmad and Saima Shaukat.

Matrix Tigers team coach is Arshad and players include: M Ahmad, Ahad

Shaukat, Usman Nadeem, Moaz Khan, Abdul Mughni, Kashif Asif and Sammar Anjum.

Treet Falcons coach is Waheed; players are: Hamaza Shaukat, Khaqan

Malik, Tayyab Rauf, Ibtisam Riaz, Haris Qasim, Sheikh Saqib and Aiman Shahbaz.

GNC Nicks coach is Abdul Rasheed; players include Talha Bin Zubair,

Afnan Mudassar, Huzaifa Shahid, Abdul Ghani, M Usman, Ali Bukhari and Riffat Khan.