LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Preparations have been
completed to accord a warm welcome to former Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on his arrival
in Lahore.
A large number of banners to show solidarity with
Nawaz Sharif have been displayed across the city ahead of
his arrival.
Welcome camps have been set up from Shahdara to
Data Darbar, while emotionally charged PML-N workers and
supporters will welcome their leader at Shahdara and take him to Darbar Data Ganj Bukhsh in the shape of a procession, where he will address a rally in front of the shrine.
The police have beefed up security to protect the
participants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s rally
in the provincial capital.
According to police, proper security measures have
been taken to ensure law and order. The personnel of
Elite Force have been deployed for protection of the
rally. Special contingents of commandos and police officials
have also been deployed at sensitive points.
City Traffic police have also prepared a comprehensive
traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city. As per
the plan, four SPs, 20 DSPs, 70 inspectors and over 2,000
wardens will perform duty.
Preparations completed to welcome Nawaz Sharif
