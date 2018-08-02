Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, Aug 02 (APP):Jashan-e-Azadi preparations have been started here as the

nation will celebrate its 72th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and

national fervor on Aug 14 (Tuesday).

The Independence Day will be celebrated on August 14 with a pledge to

work with zeal for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

Nowadays the people, especially the children are enthusiastically purchasing national flags,

buntings, posters, stickers and candles to decorate their homes to

celebrate the independence day. Decorative items are in high demand these days

including national flags, multi-colored garlands, badges, Minar-e-Pakistan

models and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes. The business

of these items at all big stores as well as by roadside vendors remains on peak

during August 1 to 14, which shows the zeal of people belonging to all ages.

In Rawalpindi, Jashan-e-Azadi preparations are getting momentum as the

vendors have

set up stalls for the sale of Colorful bunties, national flags, banners and

picture of national

heroes

who struggled day and night to achieve a common goal. National songs are in the

air, which gives the message that whole nation is united and tidy. The

national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the

day in a befitting manner.