Pre-monsoon starts, likely to continue till Saturday

LAHORE, June 19 (APP): The first rain of pre-monsoon

occurred in Gujranwala and Sialkot divisions Monday morning

turning the weather pleasant and brining down mercury level to

35 degree celsius (maximum) in the provincial capital.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, a system

has entered in the country and pre monsoon currents are likely to

penetrate in Pakistan, will produce rains in upper and central

parts of the country till Saturday.

Rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at

scattered places of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha,

Faisalabad, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan

divisions and Islamabad from Monday to Friday. Isolated

heavyfalls are also expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and

Lahore divisions on Wednesday/Thursday.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at

scattered places of Malakand division, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan

and Kashmir till Saturday.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at

isolated places of Zhob, Sibbi, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur

and Sahiwal divisions during Tuesday (evening) to Thursday.

Rainfall duing last 24 hours (in mm):

Gujranwala 7.4, Gujrat 5.0, Sialkot A/P 0.8, Sialkot

Cantt 11.7, D.G.Khan Trace, Jhelum Trace, Khanpur Trace, Kot

Addu Trace, Multan Trace, Murree 2.0, Muzaffarabad 1.0.