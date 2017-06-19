Pre-monsoon starts, likely to continue till Saturday

LAHORE, June 19 (APP): The first rain of pre-monsoon
occurred in Gujranwala and Sialkot divisions Monday morning
turning the weather pleasant and brining down mercury level to
35 degree celsius (maximum) in the provincial capital.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, a system
has entered in the country and pre monsoon currents are likely to
penetrate in Pakistan, will produce rains in upper and central
parts of the country till Saturday.
Rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at
scattered places of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha,
Faisalabad, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan
divisions and Islamabad from Monday to Friday. Isolated
heavyfalls are also expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and
Lahore divisions on Wednesday/Thursday.
Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at
scattered places of Malakand division, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan
and Kashmir till Saturday.
Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at
isolated places of Zhob, Sibbi, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur
and Sahiwal divisions during Tuesday (evening) to Thursday.
Rainfall duing last 24 hours (in mm):
Gujranwala 7.4, Gujrat 5.0, Sialkot A/P 0.8, Sialkot
Cantt 11.7, D.G.Khan Trace, Jhelum Trace, Khanpur Trace, Kot
Addu Trace, Multan Trace, Murree 2.0, Muzaffarabad 1.0.
