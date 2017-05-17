Practical efforts needed to implement Urdu as official language: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said practical efforts as well as national spirit is needed at all levels for implementing Urdu as an official language.

He was presiding over the inaugural session of a national dialogue on “National Language and Pakistani Languages: Background and Preview” arranged by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui said the present government is taking practical measures for realizing the dream of implementing Urdu as an official language which is a constitutional requirement.

“A national language carries its own distinction and pride which cannot be altered or replaced. Urdu language is not a language of a specific region which is its distinctive quality and it is spreading consistently without government patronage through the literary contribution of Urdu writers and poets”, Irfan Siddiqui observed.

He said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and leaders of Pakistan Movement through the platform of All India Muslim League declared to implement Urdu as national language and now it is our national, constitutional and legal duty to implement Urdu as an official language.

Irfan Siddiqui said his ministry has started working on

implementing Urdu as an official language in different phases, following the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Listing some initiatives, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said the official documents consisting of 100,000 pages have been translated into language while around 700 books of NLPD have been converted into Nastaleeq Font. Irfan Siddiqui said the directives have been issued to inscribe

official name plates and boards in Urdu language while all forms of public departments are being converted in to Urdu language. Around 70 per cent websites of ministries and departments have been developed in Urdu language, he added.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has approved eight awards for the writers contributing in regional Pakistani languages. These awards will be conferred on the best writers from this year.

Prominent literary personalities including Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Masood Mufti and Chairman NLPD, Iftikhar Arif also addressed on the occasion.