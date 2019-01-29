ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Ministry of Railways will upgrade and renovate as many as 31 railways stations at an estimated cost of Rs2972.95 million across the country for provision of better facilities to the passengers.
“In this regard, Pakistan Railways has submitted PC-I for approval for rehabilitation and up-gradation of the railway stations,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
PR to upgrade 31 railway stations across country
