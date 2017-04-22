PR to progress at double speed if PML-N is given another chance: minister

LAHORE, April 22 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said the Pakistan Railways (PR) would progress on double speed, if the people give Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) another chance to serve them in the next elections.

Addressing the media at closing ceremony of the 62nd Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship, organised at the Railway Stadium here on Saturday, he said the PR had achieved several successes and development during the current era and still a long journey was there to cover.

He said the Pakistan Railways was on the right track and the PR administration was seriously working for progress of the department.

He said that some people say the PR minister practises politics. “I tell them, ‘yes, I practise politics, as a political worker should do it, but I do not compromise on the work of the railways,” he added.

He appreciated the PR Chairperson Parveen Agha and CEO Javaid Anwar Boobak and said the Railways made progress under the leadership of these officers with the help of workers.

The minister announced increase of Rs 5 million in the PR budget for sports by taking it to Rs 350 million.

He also ordered for decorating the railway stadium.

Earlier, he distributed prizes among the winning players of the championship.