PR to introduce train protection system: Saad Rafique

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique on Thursday said PR was introducing a system

to overcome train accidents first time in 125 year

history of the railways.

Addressing a high level meeting held here at the PR Headquarters,

he said Train Approaching Warning System at all level

crossings across the country and Train Collision Avoiding System

in locomotives were being installed on experimental basis.

The minister said train protection systems were need of the

time and delay in installation of such systems would not be

tolerated.

He directed that SOPs should be made to protect these systems

from rain or weather and these should also work in hot or cold

weather.

Earlier, in a briefing about the systems, it was informed

that 5-model systems would be installed by the first week of

December and these systems would be wireless.

It was told that sensors would be installed along both sides

of the rail at 3 kilometer of every level crossing which would

be operated through solar energy for continuous operation.

“Both Light and Alarm will be attached and record of alarm

and videos can be saved for 15 days,” told the meeting.

It was also informed that regulations of the systems would be

part of the curriculum of the drivers of locomotives.

PR Advisor to Minister Anjum Pervaiz, Acting CEO Hummaiyun

Rasheed and other senior officers attended the meeting.