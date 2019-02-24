PR plans to review track from Peshawar to Torkham border

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Pakistan Railways is planning to revive Railway track from Peshawar to Torkham border to promote terrorism.

“A proposal is under consideration and negotiations are being made with tourism department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to revive track for running of tourist train” said an official of PR while talking to APP.

He said, feasibility study will be examined and all possible options will be utilized to execute the project.To a question he said the track was damaged due to flood in 2007.