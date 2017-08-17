PR minister hailed on induction of 55 modern locomotives

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique Thursday congratulated the PR administration and staff
on induction of 55 USA manufactured 4,000-horsepower computerised locomotives into the PR system.
In a statement, issued here, he said that these up-to-date engines
were earning hands of Pakistan Railways.
He said that these locomotives would help in enhancing profit for
emerging contemporary Pakistan Railways.
“This national organisation will serve industrial and business
sector in a better way and will play its role in improving
country’s economy,” he added.
Saad said that 20 special locomotives will be imported
for passenger trains of Bolan section in the second phase.
He said that procurement of dynamics brake engines for
mountainous areas will be completed in the end of next year.
The federal minister said that Pakistan Railways was aware of
the requirements of locomotives of future and in this regard
proper planning had been done.
“For fulfilling the requirements of modern engines till 2025,
PC-I for procurement of 300 locomotives has been sent to the
Planning Commission,” he added.
He said that for the first time after World War II,
revolutionary changes had been brought about in the Pakistan
Railways.
“The foundation for modern railways has been laid down,”
he concluded.
