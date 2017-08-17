PR minister hailed on induction of 55 modern locomotives

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique Thursday congratulated the PR administration and staff

on induction of 55 USA manufactured 4,000-horsepower computerised locomotives into the PR system.

In a statement, issued here, he said that these up-to-date engines

were earning hands of Pakistan Railways.

He said that these locomotives would help in enhancing profit for

emerging contemporary Pakistan Railways.

“This national organisation will serve industrial and business

sector in a better way and will play its role in improving

country’s economy,” he added.

Saad said that 20 special locomotives will be imported

for passenger trains of Bolan section in the second phase.

He said that procurement of dynamics brake engines for

mountainous areas will be completed in the end of next year.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Railways was aware of

the requirements of locomotives of future and in this regard

proper planning had been done.

“For fulfilling the requirements of modern engines till 2025,

PC-I for procurement of 300 locomotives has been sent to the

Planning Commission,” he added.

He said that for the first time after World War II,

revolutionary changes had been brought about in the Pakistan

Railways.

“The foundation for modern railways has been laid down,”

he concluded.