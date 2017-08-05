PR minister asks officers to work with more dedication

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique has called upon the railways staff and officer to

work with more dedication and passion.

Presenting priority agenda of the railways in a meeting

with principal officers at the PR Headquarters here on Saturday,

he said that restoration of railways was a national responsibility.

Presenting his priorities, he said that new service structure

of the PR employees, upgrading railway workshops, Pipri Marshalling

yard, washing-line, upgradation of railway stations and coaches,

completion of computerisation of railway land, restoration of

Sibbi-Harnai section and Kohat-Rawalpindi railcar, dry-cleaning

of trains, implementation of anti-accident system and setting up

of railway system in Gawadar were priorities of the PR administration.

He also ordered for starting work on China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) projects and maintenance of local and Chinese

locomotives.

The minister said that a lot of work on the defined agenda

had been completed and foundation of future projects had been

laid, adding that these all projects were in pipeline and now

only a hard work is needed to complete them in time.

He expressed his hope that all projects would be completed with

struggle, honesty and merit under his guideline.

He directed the officials concerned to speed up work on

project of induction of new coaches for operation of new trains.

Officers congratulated Khawaja Saad Rafique on his re-appointment

as minister railways.

PR CEO Javed Anwar, Advisor Railways Anjum Pervaiz, member finance

Ghulam Mustafa and other senior officers attended the meeting.