PR minister announces 25% discount on tickets for Eid days

LAHORE,Aug 24 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has

announced 25 per cent discount on tickets as a special Eid package to facilitate passengers.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, 25 per cent

discount will be provided on all tickets in all classes of trains across the country.

Passengers can enjoy this facility on three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Railways is operating five Eid special train besides attaching additional coaches with regular trains.