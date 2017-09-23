PR level crossings being inspected regularly: Official

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Pakistan Railways is inspecting level
crossings across the country regularly to avoid untoward incidents,
a senior official of the Ministry of Railways said.
“Inspections of all manned or unmanned level crossings were
being carried out by officials concerned in accordance with relevant
rules and regulations,” he told APP.
Besides, the Ministry is conducting refresher courses for the
concerned staff to ensure all safety measures at level crossings.
Under these courses, special attention is given to training of
locomotive crews, guards, station masters and other staff related
with train operations, the official added.
He said instructions had also been issued to all operating
divisions for introducing LED-based lights in tail wagons. All
kerosene oil-based signals were also being converted to LEDs on main
lines.
To a question, he said Railways has suffered 338 minor
and major accidents, in which 118 people have lost their lives
during the last four years. As many as 149 accidents were major and
189 were of minor nature.
He said that under the category of `collision of trains, six
accidents occurred in four years. Just a single such accident
occurred in 2013 and 2014 while in 2016, four such accidents
occurred.
Luckily, no such accidents happened in 2015.
The official said that 13 `derailment’ incidents occurred in
2013, 14 in 2014, 38 in 2015 and 22 in 2016. The tally of
`derailments’ was 87 in four years.
A total of 58 accidents took place in four years under the
category of `collisions at manned level crossings’ out of which 14
occurred in 2013, 13 in 2014, 18 in 2015 and 13 in 2016, he said.
He said that moreover, 187 accidents took place in four years
under the category of `collision at unmanned crossing’ out of which
47 occurred in 2013, 42 in 2014, 48 in 2015 and 50 in 2016.
As many as 52 persons from Punjab lost their lives, 43 were
from Sindh and 23 from Balochistan, he added.
