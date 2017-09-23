PR level crossings being inspected regularly: Official

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Pakistan Railways is inspecting level

crossings across the country regularly to avoid untoward incidents,

a senior official of the Ministry of Railways said.

“Inspections of all manned or unmanned level crossings were

being carried out by officials concerned in accordance with relevant

rules and regulations,” he told APP.

Besides, the Ministry is conducting refresher courses for the

concerned staff to ensure all safety measures at level crossings.

Under these courses, special attention is given to training of

locomotive crews, guards, station masters and other staff related

with train operations, the official added.

He said instructions had also been issued to all operating

divisions for introducing LED-based lights in tail wagons. All

kerosene oil-based signals were also being converted to LEDs on main

lines.

To a question, he said Railways has suffered 338 minor

and major accidents, in which 118 people have lost their lives

during the last four years. As many as 149 accidents were major and

189 were of minor nature.

He said that under the category of `collision of trains, six

accidents occurred in four years. Just a single such accident

occurred in 2013 and 2014 while in 2016, four such accidents

occurred.

Luckily, no such accidents happened in 2015.

The official said that 13 `derailment’ incidents occurred in

2013, 14 in 2014, 38 in 2015 and 22 in 2016. The tally of

`derailments’ was 87 in four years.

A total of 58 accidents took place in four years under the

category of `collisions at manned level crossings’ out of which 14

occurred in 2013, 13 in 2014, 18 in 2015 and 13 in 2016, he said.

He said that moreover, 187 accidents took place in four years

under the category of `collision at unmanned crossing’ out of which

47 occurred in 2013, 42 in 2014, 48 in 2015 and 50 in 2016.

As many as 52 persons from Punjab lost their lives, 43 were

from Sindh and 23 from Balochistan, he added.