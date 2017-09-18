PR, JazzCash enter agreement for payment of e-tickets

LAHORE, Sept 18 (APP): Pakistan Railways (PR)

and JazzCash on Monday signed an agreement to

facilitate the passengers for payment of online

tickets across the country.

According to the agreement, customers can now

book their tickets online through the Pakistan Railways

website or Mobile App, after which

they would be able to pay for their booked e-tickets

via JazzCash Mobile Accounts, JazzCash agents or

debit/credit card of any bank.

The solution will also revamp the online ticked

fees financial reporting and reconciliation mechanism

at PR. The service has been integrated

with JazzCash mobile application and web based interface.

Speaking in a simple ceremony held here at a

local hotel, Federal Minister for PR Khawaja Saad Rafique said

Pakistan has experienced an unprecedented turnaround

in last four years, adding that “we have realised that the

organisation can grow only if it keeps itself abreast with the new technologies of the world”.

He said that “By uplifting Pakistan Railways we have

been able to attract 20 million more passengers and to

further facilitate them we have opted for IT solutions,

adding that we have not only introduced e-ticket but are also

making it hassle free for the passengers”.

Saad said PR was running on

127-year-old SOPs set by the British rulers, now it

has been entered into a digital era from which passengers

would get more facilities in future.

He said that now a hardworking team has set a

direction for the progress of the department, adding that

freight has been doubled and all this became possible

through a joint venture of all employees of the department

including gang men and CEO.

He said that with the help of local experts,

PR prepared its own model and made a firm

commitment to restore the department,adding that almost

50 percent work has been completed.

He said that there is no shortage of honest employees

in the departments but they should be given honour and

dignity adding that `right man for right job’ policy had

been adopted in the department.

Earlier, highlighting the features of the agreement,

CEO Railways Javed Anwar Bobak said that passengers would be

able to get facility from 45,000 Railways and UBL outlets,

80,000 JazzCash branches and 5.5 million Jazz mobile users.