PR increased passenger coaches from 972 to 1248 in four years

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased 1248 passenger coaches in four years from 972 in 2013 due to dedicated efforts of the management and enhanced spending on up-gradation of coaches.

“It is a fact that the passenger coaches and wagons were not being repaired as per requirement due to less allocation of funds before June, 2013,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

However, he said the position has been substantially improved as tangible steps have been taken by the present government through allocation of additional funds for repair and up-gradation of coaches.

“A scheme under PSDP has been initiated for special repair of 800 coaches and 2000 wagons and PC-I of the project was approved in December 2014 at an estimated cost of Rs 1810 million,” he added.

He said that up till now, 788 coaches and 1897 wagons have been rolled out after special repair. In addition, the quality of repairs and periodical overhauling of coaches have also been substantially upgraded by using new materials.

To a question, he said the construction work of Bahawalpur railway station building comprising basement, ground floor, 1st floor and 2nd floor at a cost of Rs 278 million is in progress.

The official said 47 percent of work has been completed so far and efforts are being made to make the building functional by April while the remaining work by would be completed by June.