PR all set to inaugurate Azadi Train

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Railways is all set to

inaugurate Azadi Special Train from Margalla Station, Islamabad on August

12th (Saturday).

The Azadi Train will be inaugurated by Minister for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, said a press

release issued here by the Ministry of Railways on Friday.

The ministry of Railways has invited diplomats, parliamentarians and

federal secretaries to attend the event.

The Ministry has always played a significant part in celebrating

national events. This is the third time that Azadi Train has been prepared by Pakistan Railways at Carriage Factory Islamabad.

Apart from this, previous year Pakistan Railways also commenced

Christmas Peace Train.