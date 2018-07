ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Makhdoom Rafiquzaman has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-59 Matiari-02 by securing 46,320 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, GDA’s candidate Muhammad Jalal Shah stood second by getting 24,366 votes. The third position was grabbed by Sarang Khan of MMA with 7,739 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 53.91%.